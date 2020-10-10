100 Homeless As Flood Submerges Schools, Houses, Farmland In Patani Community

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Patani local government area of Delta State has been overtaken by flood water, The Story can authoritatively report.

The flood water has sacked over 100 residents of the community following the overflow of the River Bank due to increase in the volume of water.

Several homes have been submerged with occupants having nowhere to run to for safety, thereby living among reptiles and other dangerous animals.

The flood water has also taken over schools in the local government, making secondary school students and primary school pupils to find it difficult to return to school.

Also, farmlands and other means of livelihood have been submerged leaving the people in hunger as their crops and business premises have been overtaken by flood water.

Meanwhile, the state government said there won’t be Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Chris Onogba and his counterpart in Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, made the disclosure separately, but noted that government was planning to savage the situation.

More details later…