Delta:Police Sgt, Civilian Killed As Gunmen Ambush MOPOL Team In Eku

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A group of heavily armed gunmen have killed a police sergeant and one order civilian in a deadly ambush at Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state. The heavily armed gunmen attacked a mobile police team on duty at Eku. The attack led to the death of a police sergeant and a civilian, while others were seriously injured during the attack.

According to available reports, the ambushed police team were drafted from the 51 Police Mobile Force, Oghara in Ethiope West local government area of Delta state to Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area following the violence that occurred during the End SARS Protest. The heavily armed gunmen ambushed the policemen and opened fire on them. Unfortunately a police sergeant and a civilian payed the ultimate price.

The deadly attack took place in the early hours of Saturday, October 10, 2020. The end SARS protest have gone national as more youths are currently showing up for protests all over the country. The end SARS protest is aimed at permanently ending the brutal treatment which policemen in the country have been dishing out on the youths. There has been multiple unwarranted killings of innocent citizens of the country by some SARS operatives in the country.

Cbcupdate