EndSARS Protest: IGP Condemns Killing Of Police Officer In Ughelli, Orders Probe

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the violent attack on policemen and damage to police operational vehicles and other assets by #EndSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday.

He has also ordered a probe into the incident which resulted in the death of a police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli.

Another police officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone also reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

The Force Headquarter’s spokesperson, Frank Mba, in a statement on Friday, said the protesters also carted away “one service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.”

The IGP described the incident as cruel and unwarranted and warned that the Force will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any member of the law enforcement community by any individual or group protesting under any guise.