ENDSARSPROTEST: Delta Police Declare Mass Arrest On Ughelli Youths, Burst Into Hotel

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Report reaching Urhobotoday.com revealed that team of policemen are raiding some parts of Delta State to arrest youths.

Their action may not be unconnected with the End SARS protests.

At Ughelli the police were alleged to have raided different high stand hotels located in the town.

A youth simply identified as Tive told Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the police radied Garic Hotels and Oars Hotel were they took away many youths who lodged in the hotels. The police were equally reported to have laid siege in nook and cranny of Ughelli in search of youths.

“Ughelli is now a no go area. All the youths are going into hiding because of fear of arrest of police. They arrest any youth they see walking along the road and driving car. Ughelli youths have become endangered species,” he stated jokingly

It would be recalled that a rally in Ughelli on Thursday ended on a fatal note. A policeman was allegedly killed by unknown persons.

On Friday, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, gave the victim’s name as Cpl. Etaga Stanley.

He was attached to ‘A’ Division in Ughelli.

The IGP said the deceased’s service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition were stolen.

Similarly, a Sergeant, Patrick Okuone, suffered gun shot injuries.

The police chief vowed that the security arm would no longer tolerate any attack on law enforcement personnel.

Adamu ordered the Commissioner of Police in Delta to arrest and prosecute the culprits.