More Trouble For Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi As Foundation Steps Into Stripping Allegation

LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Foundation known as Bemy’s Foundation with the aim of fighting against injustices and early child marriage has stepped into the allegation of bestial, mind- boggling, brutal torture and inhuman stripping naked of a married woman and three other staff of Signatious Hotel and Suites located at PTI junction Effurun round about, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

The foundation who got the wind of the allegation, has not only vehemently condemned the act but has demanded justice for the victims by calling on the relevant bodies to investigate and bring the perpetrator to book.

Recall that the foundation had been in the forefront of the fight against of social injustices, rape, early child marriage as well as helping the less privileged and the downtrodden in the society has called on the International communities to wade into the evil allegation involving the former Minister for Education, and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic ,PDP, and as well as a current Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant.

The disclosure which was made by the Foundation Spokesman, Mr. Donald Oghenekvwe, to our reporters, noted that the allegation against, Hon. Kenneth Gbagi is condemnable, and therefore, made the foundation to take it upon herself and ensure the victims get Justice.

Speaking further, he thanked those who have been in the trenches of the fight to demand justice for the victims, especially the married woman with children.

Emphasising why Mr. Gbagi should be brought to book, Mr Oghenekvwe insisted that the cause of justice must be served on this issue, saying it is the only way Nigerian system could be free from oppression of this kind.

He noted that the foundation had decided to make sure justice prevails, describing the act as draconic, repressive and so, must be condemned by men of conscious and sound mind.

Speaking further, he called on the federal, and State government to strip him of al the honours and awards, just as he called on the disciplinary committee of the legal profession to intervene by upholding her mandate of honour and dignity.