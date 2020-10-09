Gbagi Urges LPPC To Halt Conferment Of SAN On Delta Attorney-General, Mrakpor

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former minister of state for education and Delta state governorship aspirant, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has pettioned Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) to halt the process of conferment of the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on the Attorney-General of Delta State, Peter Mrakpor.

This development is coming some weeks after the embatled ex-minister alleged that Mrakpor was responsible for the issue surrounding the four persons who were stripped naked in his hotel.

In the petition written against Mrakpor and cited by TheNewsGuru (TNG), Gbagi raised lots of allegations to back his demand against Mrakpor, who hails from Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state (shares same Local council with Gbagi).

The petition which was addressed to the The Secretary, Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee on the 5th October, 2020 was entitled: ‘Petition against Barr. Mrakpor Peter – Attorney General of Delta State for unworthy practices, abuse of powers, instigating communal crisis in several communities and his relentless assault on the fragile limbs of justice in delta State.’

Part of the petition read:

“The petition was wrritten on the LPPC’s Notice/Press Release of 24th day of September, 2020. It is on that premise that I write to intimate you on the unprecedented display of impunity, corruption and administrative rascality by Barr. Peter Mrakpor, the Delta State Attorney-General…”

“Futhermore, all over social media last week the same Peter Mrakpor has been announcing and misleading the public that he has two persons in the LPPC who have guaranteed him success on his conferment as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and he has since been receiving congratulatory messages.

“This few instances and many more ammount to disdainful abuse of official position and crass violation of legal ethics being perpetrated by the Attorney-General of Delta State. It is on theaforementioned grounds and others too numerous to mention that I appeal to you for the sake of the sanctity of the legal profession that you refrain from conferring the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on Barr. Peter Mrakpor as doing so will ammount to gross injustice which cannot be remedied and also lead to mayhem and violence of unimaginable proportion in Delta State.

“In view of the foregoing and with sense of responsibility, I unequivocally invite you to consider this petition whilst looking into Mr. Mrakpo’s application for the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).”

NewsGuru