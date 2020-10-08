Delta: Police Flee As Kidnappers Abduct Over 15 Agofure Motors, SUV Occupants In Agbarho

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Policemen from Delta State Police were reported to have taking to the heels when heavily armed kidnappers in a in a commando style operation abducted no fewer that fifteen occupants of popular Agofure Motors and a private SUV vehicle.

The Highway policemen who mounted checkpoint at Ekraravwe junction were alleged to have left the spot when information got to them that hoodlums were operating just after Agbarho over head bridge.

The incident occurred along East West Road, between Ughelli near Agbarho police station.

Our source gathered that the bus which was coming from Port Harcourt to Warri was stopped by the kidnapepers who whisked the victims out of the bus and took them to the forest after sporadically shooting, in order to create fear. It was equally learnt that they wounded some road users, however, the highway police ran away leaving behind their operational vehicle.

It is important to note that, the Ughelli/Warri road have been notorious for criminal activities most especially during the EMBER month, the police need to put up necessary measures to put a stop to the activities of this criminals.