Delta: Lightning Kills Evangelist, Injures Scores In Oshimili

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY) Two persons, including an evangelist, were struck dead by lightening following an early morning downpour at Mile 5, Ogbolu community in Oshimili South LGA, Delta.

It was learnt that several persons sustained injuries during the thunderstorm, which lasted for several hours.

The Nation gathered the incident that occurred after some persons took shelter in a makeshift shop owned by a meat seller simply identified as Mama Otega.

A survival, Mrs. Gladys Okah, said she entered the shop for shelter from the rains after making purchases from the nearby Mile 5 market.

According to her, seven persons were huddled together in the shop when lightning struck, killing two persons.

The two dead persons were identified as an evangelist who came from Ugbolu and another woman who hails from Ebonyi State.

The Nation gathered that the dead woman, a subsistence farmer, cultivated groundnuts and cassava in the neighbouring Illah community.

Mrs. Okah said the impact flung her into the floodwater beside the shop leaving her with burns on her face and legs.

According to her, a middle-aged man survived with injuries on his face while two teens identified as Favour and Precious survived with injuries to their hands and legs.

Delta Police image maker DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

The Nation