Delta:Gunmen Abduct Female Restaurant Operator At Uwheru

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)- A restaurant owner was reportedly kidnapped at Uwheru community in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state by hoodlums recently.

The victim who is a daughter of Chief Jonah Ovibi kidnapped at her restaurant situated along the East-West federal road by the Uwheru community.

Narrating the incidence to our correspondent who visited the area, the brother to the victim who spoke under anonymity said,

“My sister was kidnapped by unknown gunmen for close to a week now and we haven’t been able to establish any contact with her abductors. She was kidnapped under gun point in the restaurant. Immediately neighbours around got the news, they mobilized with the help of Okada men around and they pursued them. At a point, their vehicle developed fault on the way and they whisked her into another vehicle and zoomed off. The driver of the vehicle was unlucky and they got hold of him immediately. So it was the driver they took to the Ughelli police station for interrogation. As we speak, the driver is now in police custody at the Ughelli police station.”

The brother to the victim further said, “…till this very moment, the IPO said that the driver hasn’t been able to make a statement on the kidnap attack. This is a very terrible situation as the whereabouts of my sister haven’t been established. The abductors haven’t placed a call to any of us to know the reason behind the kidnap or the ransom they need for her release. Let me plead with the police to do the needful to the suspect in their custody so that he can confess and give his statement immediately. Without the police swinging into action now, it will be very difficult for us to know where they took her to. Her life is very important to us. The entire family and the community are worried on the issue now.” He said.

When asked if her sister had issues with neighbours or any other person in the community before the kidnap attack, the brother who was wailing during the narration said, “Well, I don’t really know if she is having problem with anybody in this community. I dont stay with her here. But before now, she hasn’t told me that she was having an issue with somebody here or elsewhere. I can’t really justify this claim for now.”

However, the matter has since been reported to the police and all efforts to speak to the police public relations officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya proved abortive as at the time of filing in this report. Therefore, anybody with useful information on the kidnap attack should contact the nearest police station.