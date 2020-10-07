Okere Urhobo Elders Drag Warri Council Chairman, Tidi To Court

Share This























By Ese Adagbra

LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Elders.of Okere Urhobo Kingdom Warri South Local Government Area Delta State have drag Chairman Warri South Local Government Council Dr.Micheal Tidi before a Warri High Court and accused him of ” Undue meddling in the internal affairs of Okere Urhobo Development Movement by hijacking the process conducting/supervising and or directing appointment into Executives offices of the Movement.”

They alleged that it was Chief Emmanuel Okumagba who for his personal and Political interest brought Mr Tidi into the affairs of the Kingdom and connive with.him by appointing him and five other Youths as Interim Executive thereby forming a parallel Youth Executives which has led to total breakdown of law and order in which security agents are battling seriously to control, for the past one month.

This parallel Youth body set up by Dr Michael Tidi to run the affairs of Okere Urhobo Development Movement is against the consent and authority of the Elders of the Kingdom and inspite of the fact that the tenure of the present Executives expires on August 2021.

In a Suit No.W/ 117 Dated 22,, September,2020, in the High Court Warri by Apostle Isaac.A M.Eraivor ,Emu Aghogho Eburu and Chief Gideon Okumagba for on behalf of themselves, the Heads of the Five Families of Okere Urhobo Kingdom and the Executives of Okere Urhobo Development Movement as Claimants Against Dr, Michael Tidi, Warri South Local Government Council as Defendants respectively are seeking eight reliefs from the Court through their lawyer B.N Okpuzor that the Defendants ( Dr Michael Tidi) and Warri South Local Government Council have no power, right, authority to meddle in the local/ internal affairs of the Okere Urhobo Community in running or management of Okere Urhobo Development Movement, that Chief Emmanuel Okumagba was not nominated nor chosen as the leader or supervisor, of any Interim Committee of Okere Urhobo Development Movement, that Dr Tidi and Warri South Local Government Council actions are tantanmount interfering with the Mandate of the existing Executives Okere Urhobo Development Movement, that the attempt by the Defendants to appoint Chief Emmanuel Okumagba as the Head of an Interim Youth Committee against the consent, authority or approval of Elders.of the Five Families that made up the Kingdom is null and void,

Also a declaration that neither the Defendants nor anyone can organise election into the offices of Okere Urhobo Development Movement until the tenure of the current Executives expires on.August 2021, An injunction restraining Dr Tidi,or his agent from organising election, Selection,or appointing into offices of Okere Urhobo Development Movement and lastly An Injunction restraining him from setting up,or supporting parallel Executives of Okere Urhobo Development Movement different from the legal body that is currently existing.

As at the time of filling this report no date has been fix for the hearing of the case.Dr Tidi actions are allegedly against the Delta State Government which has already put to rest all lingering leadership crisis in the Kingdom,as recommended by the Chief Edwin Uzor Special,Adviser on Peace, Building and Conflict Resolutions, to His Excellency Senator Dr, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa Governorr of Delta State,Committee Report.