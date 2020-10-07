Unknown Gunmen Allegedly Abduct Zenith Bank Zonal Manager In Warri

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the zonal manager of a new generation bank in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta state.

The gun-wielding hoodlums allegedly forced the banker whose identity is still shrouded in secrecy out of his car as he was about entering the premises of the bank for the day’s work.

Eyewitness report that the victim was on his way to his office located opposite the Urhobo College at Effurun when his assailants waylaid his vehicle and abducted him.

Multiple sources who confirmed witnessing the incident, said that the gunmen release several volumes of gun shots into the air as they dragged their victim from his car to a waiting vehicle and zoomed off while shooting sporadically to wage off intruders.

Our source learnt the bank manager was waylaid and abducted Monday morning on his way to his office near the popular Urhobo College, Effurun.

The arms-wielding hoodlums were said to have shot sporadically into the air before whisking him to an unknown destination.

A source said: “he was going to work this Monday morning, when the gunmen who shot sporadically at the scene, waylaid his vehicle and abducted him to an unknown destination”.

When contacted, Delta Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, assured the Police were on top of the matter.