Panic In Warri As Hoodlums Kill Community Priest For Impregnating Hausa Lady

LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)- With reports reaching us, there seems to be tension at the Hausa quarters area of Igbudu OMarket in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State as hoodlums reportedly attacked Cand stabbed the Chief Priest of the Community to death.

The Chief priest also known as Victor was said to have been killed for allegedly impregnating and abandoning a Hausa lady.

The deceased had attended a carnival at Digbori street off Hausa quarters when the hoodlums who are believed to be from the Hausa Community attacked and stabbed him to death.

The death of Victor who is said to be a grandson of the late Alawuru of the community has triggered apprehension among residents who fear reprisal attacks by Igbudu Community youths.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome confirmed the incident.

She said, “Yes, it is true, somebody (a man) was killed.”