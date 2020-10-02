Ughelli Residents Discover Mutilated Lady’s Corpse Tied In A Sack Dumped In Gutter

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a gory scene as the corpse of a yet to be identified young lady was discovered dumped in a gutter in Buluku Street, Ughelli.

The scene left residents shocked as many thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the mutilated corpse tied up inside a sack bag and dumped in a gutter a street away from popular supermarket, Best Way.

According to residents who captured the incident on video, the corpse was evacuated before the arrival of correspondents to the scene.

However, reporters sighted operatives patrolling the area in an unmarked sienna as residents volunteered to speak to our reporter under anonymity.

Happening now in Buluku Street off Oharisi Street in Ughelli, Delta State, as a girl is found dead tired up in a big sack bag and dump in a drainage (gutter)…..

What a life well spent…..

We should not forget all sins have their own reward, when u take some one life just to acquire wealth or fame remember God is at His throne watching….

Girls be careful cos all that glitters re not GOLD una own too much sef….

Focu Naija