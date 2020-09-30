Veteran Journalist, Monday Whiskey Emerges Urhobo Monarch In Delta

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Veteran journalist and former South-South Editor of National Daily Newspapers, Prince Monday Obukowho Whiskey has emerged the Ovie-elect of Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

His emergence came almost two years after His Royal Majesty, Edward Igho Otadaferua, Erhiekevwe 1, joined his ancestors in 2018.

The monarch-elect, HRM Monday Obukowho Whiskey, Udurhie l, was selected by kingmakers and installed as the new traditional ruler of the second largest Kingdom in Urhoboland on Monday, October 28, 2020 after marathon of selection processes.

There had been crisis in the kingdom since HRM Erhiekevwe 1, whose reign lasted for 12 years.

HRM Udurhie 1, who had his first and second degrees in Mass Communication is a current PhD student at the Delta State University, Abraka.

Speaking to journalists immediately after his installation, HRM Udurhie 1, called on all sons and daughters of the kingdom to join hands and come together to work for the overall development of the kingdom.

According to him, “I feel delighted because in the past two years, it has not been easy. At a time there were so many confusion in the kingdom that most of us who believed in the right way of doing things were almost losing hope. But here I am today and having being crowned, I see all part of the kingdom as my constituency.”

He added, “everybody should join hands with me whether they are co-contestant or from the opposing group, what is important is that a king has been crowned. All you need to do now is to work with me and move the kingdom forward. So we want to plead with our sons and daughters to join hands with the government and the Royal institution to transform our kingdom.”

The monarch also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts in developing the kingdom thus far.

The Ovie-elect spoke further, “this government of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has developed this kingdom. But like Oliver Twist, we are still asking for more. We still have many roads that need government attention. We have oil companies here too. Let them come and play their Social Corporate Responsibility role. We have people who are well placed, let them come home too.”

Among dignitaries at the installation/crowning ceremony were Executive Director of Finance and Administration DESOPADEC, Hon. Chief John Nani, former House of Reps member, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Halims Agoda, traditional heads of various royal families that made up Idjerhe Kingdom

Other members of the Idjerhe Council of Chiefs that were present include Chief Adjarho Oyibo, Chief Matthew Aghomi, Chief Stephen Ikewun, Chief William Atete, Chief Godwin Ofishe, Chief Emmanuel Umukoro, Chief Samuel Okoro and Chief John Edafeburun among many others.

