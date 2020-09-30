Shehu Sani Reacts To Uduaghan’s Return To PDP

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian senator, playwright, author and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has reacted to Emmanuel Uduaghan’s return to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Shehu, in a recent tweet via his official twitter handle, said Uduaghan thought the People’s Democratic Party, PDP was bad until he had experience with the All Progressives Party, APC. According to Shehu, ““Uduaghan thought Egypt was bad until he experienced Syria.”

He tweeted: “Uduaghan thought Egypt was bad until he experienced Syria.”

Speaking after formally receiving his PDP membership card at his unit in Ward 6 of Abigborodo in Warri North local government area, Uduaghan said he left the ruling party in order to bring fresh political touch to the opposition side.

Uduaghan made a surprise return to opposition PDP barely two years after he joined the ruling party, after falling out with his successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Recall that the former delta governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, defected from PDP to the ruling APC in August 2018. He gave “attracting development and bringing a permanent solution to the Niger Delta crisis” as his reasons for defecting to the ruling APC in 2018.