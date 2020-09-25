Police Raids Gbagi’s Hotel, Signatious Over Allegation Of Stripping Staff Naked

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police on Friday raided Signatious hotel purportedly owned by a former Minister of Education(State) Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, over alleged maltreatment of staff.

The arrest is sequel to the outcry by members of the public especially human right activists who staged a peaceful protest around town today.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as,”Stop the violence against women “,” Female dignity matters”,”Delta lives matters” amongst others.

It would be recalled that the management of the hotel allegedly stripped, photographed, arrested and prosecuted four former Staff for stealing some amount of money.

A human right activist, Comrade Israel Joe in a chat with our correspondent disclosed that,”The IGP has ordered for the arrest of Gbagi. But we are not satisfied.

“I demand that the hotel be sealed immediately, and he (Gbagi) should be declared wanted and made to face the law.”

In the same vein, Hon. Ogbevire Ashubu said all Staff should stop working at the hotel with immediate effects.

Also in a chat with Our Correspondent, Comrade Sussy Ogagbe claimed that the Ex-minister has been terrorizing his workers and tenants. She said, “This should be the opportunity to speak out.”

While noting that women’s rights matter, Ogagbe said Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi must be prosecuted in line with the existing laws of the land.

Hon. Ibebe Rufus Akpobome on his Facebook timeline said,”Kenneth Gbagi has failed. He should be prosecuted. I stand to support his arrest..”

Our correspondent reports that the ex-minister who is bereaved at the moment is currently at the burial ceremony of his late elder sister in Oginubu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area. He had denied any involvement in the matter, just as he promised to discipline any erring staff of the hotel.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the arrest of the two hotel Staff in a telephone chat with our correspondent in Warri.

The State Police boss said, “It is true, arrests were made based on the report we received regarding the incident that happened.

“Already, I have directed a thorough investigation into the matter because nobody is above the law. The law of this country is not a respecter of anybody. So, our investigation is going to be total. We are assuring that whoever has a hand in that case, during investigation, the truth will eventually come out.”

Dailypost