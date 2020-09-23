Edo Governor, Deputy, Wives Storm Delta Government House In Appreciation Visit

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Barely three days after the landslide victory, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), recorded in the Edo State governorship race, the incumbent, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu and wives have stormed the Delta state government house in appreciation.

Okowa, on his verified Facebook account, on Tuesday evening, expressed hope that his Edo State counterpart, would not do less than expected.

According to Okowa, who already had a cordial relationship with the Edo State governor while he was still in the All Progressives Congress (APC) before decamping to the PDP, stated that Governor Obaseki, would ensure a stronger partnership between both states and the South-south region.

Hear him: “After their historic victory in Saturday’s election, this afternoon, it was a pleasure to receive my dear brother and friend, Governor Godwin Obaseki; his Deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu; and their lovely wives, at the Government House in Asaba.

“As we work to strengthen the collaboration between our states and the South South region for the benefit of all our people, I am pleased that Governor Obaseki will continue to be a partner in this process.

“I wish him all the best as he wraps up his first term, and in anticipation of the next one, I pray that Almighty God continues to bless, guide and protect him”, the Delta governor added.