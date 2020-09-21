Edo 2020: David Edevbie Solidarity Movement Congratulates Obaseki

Share This

























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (NEWSRANGERS)-Group under the aegis of David Edevbie Solidiarity Movement (DESM) has congratulated Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his re-election as Edo State Governor for another four-year term.

Obaseki, who flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in yesterday’s governorship election polled a total of 307, 955 votes to beat his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who garnered 223, 619 votes.

Rejoicing with Obaseki, the group in a statement signed by Its President, Comrade Ovweghre Martins made available to Urhobotoday.com said there was no doubt in their mind that Obaseki will win the election not only because of his developmental strides in Edo State which has brought the electorates closer to him, but because the masses were equally tired of the ‘godfatherism’ political antics in the state.

They stated that Obaseki’s election is an evident that whoever God has blessed, nobody can change it.

“In every contest, there’s always a winner and a loser. Governor Godwin Obaseki took his chances, gave a good fight and won convincingly. Perhaps, this is God disposing against man’s proposal. Many congratulations, Mr. Governor,” the statement read.

The group further disclosed that they are rejoicing with Obaseki and Edo people for helping to reset the political culture of Nigeria by casting, protecting and ensuring that their votes counted and following it, ‘bumper-to-bumper,’ to the final point of declaration.

They commended the security network for providing a secured and peaceful for the conduct of the election which invariable led to a free and fair election.

“We wish the same process and proper conduct will be maintained in the upcoming governorship election in Ondo State. Let the people decide who and who that rule them through a credible election like this. We must stop all our politician from the selection processes and imposition of a candidate over the choice of the people. Over time, Nigeria will be a great country that we are all hope for. People did not vote for the Party, people are seeking for a change agent that will appropriately provide their needs,” the statement explained.

The group appealed to Edo citizens, residents and those from opposition parties to join hand with Godwin Obaseki in delivering the good deed of democracy in Edo State.