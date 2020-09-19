Delta Police Arrest Vigilante Chair Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearms

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of efforts to mop up illegally possessed firearms in its areas of operations, the police in Ashaka Divisional Headquarters have arrested the vigilante Chairman of Beneku Unit, Chukwuji Gabriel over unlawful possession of firearms in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police also recovered one cut-to-size locally made pistol and three single barrel guns from the suspect’s house.

Another double barrel gun and one pump action gun were also recovered inside the ceiling of the vigilante chairman’s residence.

Two other double barrel guns are in possession of two vigilante members who are presently on the run.

It was learnt that the vigilante chairman was arrested based on information that he had in his possession firearns suspected to have been unlawfully possessed.

The police invited the suspect for interrogation where he confessed that he had three single barrel guns in his possession on 17/09/2020 at about 1000hrs.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

The State’s Police boss said,”Investigation is ongoing.”