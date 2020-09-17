Boxing: Efe Ajagba Faces Rice In Top Rank Debut On Saturday

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian Heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba has said that he’s ready to make his much touted debut ‘Top Rank on ESPN on Saturday against experienced Jonnie Rice in a 10-round fight.

“To all my fans, the wait is finally over. I am ready to get back in the ring and do what I do best,” Ajagba was quoted as saying by Boxing Scene.

“I haven’t fought since March 7, and I’ve been looking for someone to devour. On September 19, I finally did it. Tune in to ESPN+. You don’t want to miss it.”

Ajagba resumed his heavyweight world title quest with a new promoter, manager James Prince and head trainer, Kay Koroma.

Now living in Houston, Ajagba last fought in March, knocking out former world title challenger, Razvan Cojanu in nine rounds.

The 26-year-old former Nigerian Olympian is one of the division’s youngest contenders.

Top Rank chairman, Bob Arum also previewed the bout glowingly.

“I am delighted that Efe Ajagba will make his Top Rank debut as he continues his march to the top of the heavyweight division,” Arum stated.

“Kasir Goldston and Jahi Tucker are two major talents and we are excited to see their professional journeys begin here in Las Vegas.”