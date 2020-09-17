Delta Police Arraign ‘Fake Urhobo King’ For Conferring Chieftaincy Titles

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODYA)-The police in Delta state Tuesday September, 15, 2020 charged one Reuben Rally Ogode before Chief Magistrate Court, No 1 Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South local government area for parading himself as a traditional ruler and conferring chieftaincy titles on some members of the community.

The case with Charge No. CMU/27C/2020 C.O.P vs Rueben Rally Ogode presided over by Mrs. Gloria Etanabene, (Chief Magistrate) was brought against the defendant by the Delta state commissioner of police.

The defendant, Reuben Rally Ogode, was charged in a six count charge which include the alleged unlawful conferment of chieftaincy titles on some persons and parading himself as traditional ruler of Otokutu town under Jeremi kingdom in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

Prior to his arraignment, he declared himself King of Otokutu town which is under Ughievwen kingdom in Ughelli South local government area, a kingdom under the rulership of the Okobaro of Ughievwen kingdom, Owahwa the second, HRM (Dr.) Matthew Ediri Egbi, JP, FoD, AMNSe.

He was recently arrested by the police for conferring chieftaincy titles on some persons and for parading himself as a traditional ruler without the authorisation of the state government, which is against the law of Delta state.

The police also accused him of causing misdemeanor capable of breaching peace in the area. The case was adjourned to 22nd of September 2020 for further hearing.

Emerald Nigeria