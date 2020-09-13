Politician Daughter Regains Freedom Barely Six Hours After Abduction In Ughelli

Share This





















trong>LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Barely six hours after Mrs. Akpezi Okpidi was kidnapped on Saturday morning in Ughelli town of Delta State, the woman who is believed to be daughter of a politician has regained her freedom.

We learnt that the woman was rescued around 6:50pm at an undisclosed riverine area, near Burutu council area of the state.

A family source disclosed that security operatives tracked two of the suspects to Bayelsa state, where they were apprehended.

Findings revealed that the duo are said to have died from gunshot wounds and a third suspect is on the run.

The third suspect reportedly escaped with the victim but may have abandoned her when he noticed that the Police were on him.

According to report, the GLK Benz used for the operation was stolen by the suspects, and has also been recovered.

A family source told newsmen that no ransom was paid to effect her release.

Recall that at about 8am, Mrs. Okipidi was abducted from her Honda vehicle and whisked away to an undisclosed location, while on the way to her shop.

The Delta State Police Command was yet to confirm the development as of the time of filing this report.

autogists.com