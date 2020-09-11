Delta: Okowa Relaxes Lockdown On Cinema Houses, Hotels, Eateries, Others

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has further relaxed the lockdown placed on businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Thursday, in Asaba stated that movie houses, hotels, eateries, and others have been allowed to operate but should observe the COVID-19 protocols.

He said, “We have taken a decision to allow movie houses, hotels, entries to open their businesses but must consistently fumigate the places.

“They will not be more than 50 for big capacity and 25 for small capacity hall. They must observe all the COVID-19 protocol

“Why we are taking this decision is to ensure that businesses survive in the state as people had long closed.”

The commissioner said that the task force would continue to monitor the process and would not hesitate to clamp down on any defaulter.