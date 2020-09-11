Delta State Online Publishers Forum, DOPF Elects New Executive

Share This





















The new Executive Committee (Exco) inaugurated on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the forum’s office in Asaba, is to run for 2 years which is the constitutional tenure of the association.Messrs Emmanuel Enebeli, Editor-in-Chief, Ndokwa Reporters; Shedrack Onitsha, Editor-in-Chief, Advocate Newspapers; Chukwudi Abiandu, Editor-in-Chief, Banner News; Chijoke Ugbolue, Editor-in-Chief, Celebrity Showcase; Joe Ogbodu, Editor-in-Chief, Big Pen; Kparobo Ehvwubare, Editor-in-Chief, Sun Reporters and Miracle Enuji, Editor-in-Chief, Asaba Metro who all served as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Public Relations Officer and Assistant Secretary respectively as members of the interim leadership, were all returned unopposed as the first elected Exco of DOPF.The nomination and subsequent election of the new leadership followed the dissolution of the interim administration and setting up of a credentials/ electoral committee with Mr Albert Ograka, Editor-In-Chief, Blank NEWS Online and Mr Abel Johngold, Editor-In-Chief, Spade Nigeria emerging as Chairman and Secretary respectively.The electoral Chairman having considered the constitutional requirements for electing DOPF officers, called for an immediate nomination of interested members to fill the vacant position.In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli congratulated the electoral committee for the smooth conduct of the transition process and commended members for their contribution towards the inauguration of the first constitutionally elected Exco of the Forum.He assured of a transparent administration and pledged the new leadership’s commitment to the tenets of the Forum’s constitution and strive further to make DOPF more recognized by government and private bodies.While urging members to be more committed to the interest of the Forum, the Chairman expressed confidence that their welfare will receive the utmost attention.Delta Online Publishers’ Forum founded in February 2017, is a Delta State based association of professional Journalists who are also Online News Media Practitioners and are into the business of News Publication.DOPF is fully incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and currently has a membership of 20 recognized Online News Publishers in the state.