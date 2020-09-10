Delta Pastor In Trouble For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Of N550,000

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 10TH (URHOBO)-Police operatives in Oni¬cha-Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, have arrested a Pastor for allegedly extort¬ing a woman of N550,000.

It was gathered that the Pastor who was identified as Mokogwu Emmanuel claimed to have been ordained at Win¬ners Chapel four years ago.

Daily Independent also gathered that the Pastor vis¬ited the house of the victim, Miss Theresa Okolie where he prophesied that death was lurking around her.

It was also gathered that the 33-year-old Pastor col¬lected the sum of N550,000 from the victim for the pur¬pose of cleansing her house of demonic spirits.

“I thought he used charm on me because immediately he told me that my house was covered with darkness and there was spirit of untime¬ly death, I started running about to gather the money.

“I had given him N350,000 that I initially kept for my farm and in the process of borrowing the remaining money from a friend, and the police was alerted”.

Inside sources in the Isselu-Uku Police Station disclosed that the Pastor had been arraigned for prosecution.

When contacted, Police Pub¬lic Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she was unable to reach the DPO in Isselu-Uku.

Daily independent