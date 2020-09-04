Delta Govt Approves N4bn For Construction Of Floating Market, N600m For SDGs

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Executive Council (Exco) has approved the sum of N4 billion for the construction of Ogheye Ultra Modern Concrete Floating Market project.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu made the disclosure in a post-Exco press briefing in Asaba on Wednesday.

According to him, the market is huge and will require more than N4 billion to complete bearing its peculiar nature.

He stated that the market located in Warri North Local Government Area will take more than N4 billion to complete because it is huge and would be sitting on water with all the necessary facilities.

At the briefing, Aniagwu also said, Exco approved the sum of N600 million as counterpart fund for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stating that the approval was in line with Governor Okowa administration’s commitment to meeting the set goals.

He said that payment of counterpart funds would enable the state to access more funds, adding that at the Exco meeting, other counterpart funds were also approved for European Union and other agencies’ sponsored projects in the state.

The information helmsman also said that at the Exco meeting, a consultant was approved for the issuance of licence to boat operators on Delta waterways, expressing confidence that such would boost sanity in water transportation in the state.

Also, Exco approved programmes initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology to equip the youths with requisite skills in Information Communication Technology (ICT), and approved the amendments to Ellu Ruling House in Isoko North Local Government Area.