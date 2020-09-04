Fear Grips Winners Worshipers In Ughelli As Church Building Vibrates

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBTODAY)-Confusion grips massive worshippers at Living Faith Church over fear of building collapse in Delta state.

Worshipers who were at the worship concert, “Worship and Miracles”, an annual event of the Worship Ministry of Pastor Kelvin Obas of the Living Faith Church, Ughelli, were last Sunday during the ceremony thrown into panic and confusion in the midst of worship, due to fear of building collapse.

The panic and confusion which was caused by a rumbling sound heard from the roof top of the church building was closely followed by vibration and deep tremor underneath the foundation of the church building.

Venue of the event, Jabez House of Prayer Ministries Church, located along Ughelli- Patani road, was at that time filled to capacity with massive crowd of worshippers who had come from all walks of life; however, danger was averted due to early detection.

The worship concert was momentarily paused in order to evacuate everyone out of the building.

Our correspondent, who was there at the event, gathered from a security source that the church was built on a swampy land which was reclaimed and it was speculated that the engineers who worked on the project did a bad job.

The source who did not disclosed his name added that the heavy electronic gadgets mounted at different locations in the church hall and the large crowd of worshippers compounded the problem.

The situation forced many people who were afraid to leave before the close of the event while others were moved outside the church hall to continue with the worship program.

The ceremony tagged “Worship and Financial Release” was later continued outside the church building by undaunted worshippers, rejoicing and thanking God for saving their lives by averting disaster.