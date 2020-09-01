Residents, Commuters Scramble For Free Fuel As Rainoil Opens Branch In Delta Community

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Car owners, transporters, motorcycle riders, tricycle operators and commuters thronged the new Rainoil branch along Benin/Asaba Expressway rushing to get free fuel following the opening of a new outlet in Agbor, Ika south local government area of Delta State.

It was an atmosphere filled with joy and excitement for petroleum users as their tanks and gallons were filled for them.

The officially Commissioning of the new outlet located directly opposite Phico Hotel, Agbor, marked the six retail outlet of the company in the area which pride itself for making a difference.

The outlet has 5 product dispensing pumps, state of the art fire-fighting equipment, a mini-mart and well structured Lubrication unit.

The exercise witnessed the blessing of the outlet premises by an anointed man of God, and the formal commissioning performed by a prominent politician in Ika land, Hon. Hilary Fada Ibude among other guests, Mrs. Osemene and Mr. Imasua Amino who in their separate remarks, expressed gratitude to God and also applauded Rainoil for their land mark achievements.

Ovation at the ceremony came high when the company opened her gate for over hundreds of road users and residents to benefit free fuel as part of the company’s initiative in appreciating participants at the Commissioning of their outlets.

Speaking with the newsmen, the South-South Regional Manager of Rainoil, Engr. Harrison Osaghale, thanked God for the successful Commissioning of the outlet.

He pointed out that Rainoil which has been in existence for 25years, has set the pace to become the most leading oil company in Nigeria, adding that Rainoil proud its self by it’s commitment to quality service delivery and her Community Social Responsibilities.

Engr. Osaghale while appreciating the guests for honouring Rainoil, assured that the host community will enjoy the company’s basic amenities, saying that they are happy opening their outlet along the expressway of Agbor which according to him, was well used by commuters traveling to other regions of the country.

“We know that Agbor people are not hostile and well known nationwide. Hence, a good location for our business.

“Rainoil is number one in the industry at the moment and we will remain steadfast as the sky is our limit” just as he wished all that graced the occasion safety to their various destinations.