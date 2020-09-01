Commissioner Flushes Destitutes, Mentally Challenged From Delta Street

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development Mrs Flora Alatan has reiterated the need for a more conducive and secure Delta state.

The commissioner made this statement while fielding questions from journalist’s during the flag off exercise of evacuation of destitute and mentally challenged persons within the state which commenced from the Summit Road axis of Asaba.

Alatan pointed how the presence of these person’s defaced the state and recalled the numerous times she received calls on how mentally challenged persons threatened the lives of peaceful and law-abiding citizens within the state.

She said it was the duty of the state government through the ministry who worked with trado-medical practitioners to rehabilitate mentally challenged persons and reunite them with their families after full recovery.

Interviewing some of the destitute caught begging on the streets to even children, the women affairs commissioner was alarmed to see that most of them were not from Delta State but from Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Ebonti, among others.

The exercise witnessed the chase and capturing of these mentally challenged persons by skilled male and female nurses, the repatriation of the destitute not from Delta State back to their states and the presentation of monetary tokens to some of them.