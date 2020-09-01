Delta Relaxes More Measure On Covid-19 Lockdown For Churches, Sympathises With Entertainers

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State has announced the relaxation on some of the lockdown measures in the state, including those of worship centres that can now conduct more than one service.

The Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this when he briefed journalists in the state today in Asaba.

Aniagwu emphasized on the need for us as individuals to stay safe and adhere to the protocols already enunciated by the Presidential Taskforce, NCDC and the State.

“We have decided to relax the behaviour pattern expected in worship centres” he said.

According to the Commissioner, the state has announced that churches are now allowed to hold more than one service but will do so while adhering strictly on social distance rules, wearing of face mask and washing of hand or the use of alcohol base hand sanitizer before worshippers are allowed into the church premises.

“We believe that our people have sufficiently been sensitized to ensure that the protocols are observed. We also observed that some persons still believe that the idea of COVID-19 is a scam. To such persons we will take further steps to ensure that they are properly sensitized,” he states.

The commissioner pleaded with religious bodies that while preaching the salvation message they should also assist the government to push the message that COVID-19 is real and that actions need to be taken.

He enjoined churches to adhere strictly to all the precautionary measures while congregating so that the environment will not become a fertile ground for the pandemic.

He sympathized with residents in the entertainment industry for the pains of not being in business, saying the state government was also feeling their losses in the loss of revenue coming from the industry.

“We plead with our brothers who are into entertainment whose business were affected, the measures have also affected the state because if the ability to pay tax is affected it means the state is also losing and is bearing the grunts,” Aniagwu said.

The information commissioner disclosed that as of 26th of August 2020 the state has recorded 1,730 confirmed cases with 48 deaths.

Speaking on the issue of school reopening, the commissioner revealed that the governors of the 36 states in Nigeria would meet to discuss on the measures to be taken, saying that school could not be lockdown forever because of COVID-19.