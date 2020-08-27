I’m Still Shedding Tears Eight Years After My Husband’s Demise, Ex -Delta Speaker’s Wife, Igbrude

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Wife of former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and veteran administrator, Dr. ( Mrs.) Minnie Igbrude, says she can’t hold her tears back eight years after her husband, Rt. Hon. Young Daniel Igbrude, passed on.

Dr. Igbrude, who is the Head of Personnel Management, HPM of Warri South Local Government Council, in an emotion – laden message issued early this morning, Thursday August 27, to commemorate exactly eight years the ex – Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. YD Igbrude departed this world, described her husband as the greatest in the world.

She stated: “My dear loving, caring and best part of my life. Today made it 8 years that Tornado blew up the foundation of my strong love with you. I can’t hold my tears back, because you were the world’s greatest husband, I still love you and will love you, will continue to love you infinito.

“Your love was unequalled, men like you are rear to be found. You made life easy and comfortable for your family and you never left a vacuum, because you are still alive in our minds. May you continue to live on YD, ” the beautiful and loving Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Igbrude stressed.

