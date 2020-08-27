Delta State Monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise Holds On Saturday

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State government has said monthly sanitation exercise will take place in the state on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

According to a statement signed by the State Director of Information, Mr Dona Obuseh, residents are “to fumigate their premises, cut overgrown weeds, desilt their drainages and keep their environment clean to prevent unwanted diseases.

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise for the month of August, will hold in Delta State on Saturday, August 29, 2020, between the hours of 7.00 am and 10.00 am.

During the period of the exercise, there will be no restrictions on the movement of persons and vehicles.

The statement said officials of the State Waste Management Board and Local Government Councils are to evacuate the resultant refuse to approved government dump sites.

According to the statement, the Delta State Taskforce on Environment will be on ground to monitor and ensure compliance of the exercise.

It advised Deltans and residents in the state to use this period of COVID 19 pandemic to wear their face mask, observe washing of hand regularly for at least 20 seconds with running water and soap, sanitizing as much as possible, observe physical distancing and keep their environment clean.