SARS Allegedly Brutalizes 80-Year-Old Ndokwa Monarch

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is controversy over the alleged attack on the Okpaluku traditional ruler of Iselegu-Afor, Ndokwa East L.G.A HRH Okwa Michael Oyem by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Delta Command.

An earlier video suggested the monarch was attacked by SARS operatives.

The traditional ruler alleged his offence was suspending the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Comrade Vincent Ochade, over the latter’s refusal to give account of his stewardship.

He said: “I was brutalised by a group of SARS operatives brought by Vincent Ochade to arrest me because I suspended him for refusing to give account of his stewardship as CDC chairman. As far as I am concerned the CDC members stands dissolved.”

But the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, denied any such attack occurred, saying some elements were out to smear the image of the police.

Inuwa said: “It is a blatant lie. Because some people are out tarnish the good image of the police.

“Since we discovered that we would investigate the root cause of the people who are behind this we are going out after these people who are out to smear the image of the police.

“I was told it happened just yesterday (Monday) yet the event from information is that it happened since last week. I will forward the video of my discussions with the Okpala Uku”.

In the video sent by the CP, the aged monarch recanted his accusation of attack.

He said: “My name is Michael. I am the Okpala Uku of Iselegu. In that video there is no truth it. When I got this wound, it was on the 20th and Uche helped with the plaster, because of the wounds.”

The Nation