9-Year-Old Boy, Kills 5-Year-Old Younger Brother In Warri

LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A nine-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel Sade resident in Warri metropolis Monday night allegedly murdered his younger brother of about 5 years old for refusing to fetch water for him from a well in the area.

Sources said that Emmanuel had taken his younger brother one Oghenekparobor to an isolated bushy area where he allegedly gave him severe beating of his life for his refusal and in realizing he was no longer breathing well, Emmanuel allegedly covered him with leaves and took to his heels.

Emmanuel was said to have gone back to the scene where he picked up the lifeless body of his brother and took him home where he dumped him before their mother who immediately raised the alarm that attracted the police to the scene

However, the victim was rushed to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead before he was brought to the hospital, but the Police Commissioner in the state, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing, adding that Emmanuel was being detained for interrogation and subsequent action.

Oriental news