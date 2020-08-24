Five Youths Escape Death As Their Vehicle Plunges Into River At Afiesere Community

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Danger was in the early hours of today averted when a Toyota Camry car with five youths as occupants plunged into a river at Afisere community, in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

The driver who was said to be on a high speed when the incident happened took everyone by surprise on how the car evaded a bridge and landed into the river.

Speaking on the incident, a commercial motorcycle operator who was by the river bank narrated how the driver of the car plunged into the river.

Some eyewitness blamed the accident on speeding saying the driver and occupants were under the influence of alcohol as they were rescued unhurt.

The occupants of the vehicle however left the scene in a hurry when the number of passersby kept increasing with everyone trying to catch a glimpse of the incident.