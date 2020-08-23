Gunmen Kidnap Four Occupants Of An SUV In Delta State

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen on Saturday evening abducted four occupants of an SUV in Delta State and took them to an unknown destination.

The incident occurred after the River Ethiope near Umutu towards Urebigbe axis in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Other road users and residents of the area who spoke with Our Correspondent confirmed the report.

They said the gunmen shot sporadically at the vehicle, a black jeep conveying the four occupants before they were abducted.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent said, “I have spoken with the DPO. He said they have rescued four people but they’re still looking for one in the bush.”

Dailypost