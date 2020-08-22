Nigeria Pastor Renovation, Painting Of Sapele Police Station Spark Reactions

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-A Nigerian Pastor renovating a police station in Sapele has spark reactions on social media.

A Pastor named, Ololo has renovated Okirighwere Police Station in Sapele, Delta State. The entire police station, including the offices and cells were painted. Gistvic reports.

He also painted outside and the fence of the station. “Its my part of giving back to the society through my ministry”, The pastor said.

Some people feel the renovation of the police station is a waste of money. “Its for his personal interest, why can’t he spend it on widows, homeless and less privilege in the community”, an angry Netizens said.