Gunmen Kill Civil Servant In Asaba Pub

LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The victim, who is a civil servant, was shot dead by gunmen on Wednesday at a pub.

There is currently apprehension in Asaba, Delta State, following the killing of a middle-aged man identified as Francis Afam.

The incident comes barely one week after five persons were killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Asaba, the state capital.

Last week, a night guard in a restaurant, a mass communication graduate of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku identified only as Oboh and another middle-aged man were all shot dead in Asaba at different points.

Adam was said to be relaxing at the pub when two gunmen entered the place and shot him dead.

Confirming the killing of Afam, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said some arrests bordering on cult-related killings had been made, while investigation was on going on the matter.

Saharareporters