Delta Killing: Deceased Family Takes Case To IGP, Alleged Diversion Of Investigation

LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Determined to secure jus¬tice against the killer of their son, the family of late Collins Iki has petitioned the Inspec¬tor General of Police demand¬ing urgent intervention and comprehensive investigation over the killing in Delta State.

The petition dated August 7, 2020 was captioned “Brutal and Gruesome Murder of Collins Iki, on August 3, 2020 by Inspector Isaac Agbulahor attached to Divisional Police Headquarters, Ozoro: De¬mand for Urgent Intervention and Comprehensive Investi¬gation.”

The copy of the petition was made available to news¬men by a Legal Practitioner, O. Akpojumobor Esq, on be¬half of Oboro family of Ozoro kingdom.

“Our client informed us that the deceased after he was shot dead by the Police, was rushed to the Ovie of Ozoro Palace by his family mem¬bers and well-wishers before he was taken to Okeleke Hos¬pital, Erovie Quarter, Ozoro, where he was confirmed dead by Dr. Vincent Okeleke.

“Our client informed us that, he visited Okeleke Hos¬pital on August 3, 2020 where Dr. Okeleke personally con¬firmed to him that the de¬ceased suffered gunshot inju¬ry at the back of his head with the bullet piercing through the eye and eventually died. The deceased was shot from behind by Inspector Agbula¬hor.”

The petition further stated that, “Our client informed us that he and his family mem¬bers visited the Ozoro Police Station to lodge their com¬plaint of the brutal and grue¬some murder of their son but the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was reported absent twice. On their third visit to the Divisional Police Office, CSP Ogedegbe reluctantly assigned Inspector Celestine Attah to investigate the mur¬der case of Collins Iki who took statement from our client on August 5, 2020 but has not taken any further step in the matter despite the repeated visit of our client.

“Our client informed us that the Police authority in Ozoro instead of launching investigation into the un¬timely, brutal and gruesome murder of the innocent deceased and the culprit brought to book, diverted in¬vestigation and attention to arresting about 37 suspects and transferring them to Asaba.

“These are not the killers of the deceased and at the same time falsely publish¬ing in newspaper and Inter¬net that the deceased died as a result of stray bullet and that the deceased is a sus¬pected cultist and Internet fraudster which is copiously false, wrong, diversionary and misdirected to shield the killer of the deceased be¬cause he is a police officer”.

Daily Independent