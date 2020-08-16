Okowa Rescues Deltans South African Returnees With N100k Each

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has given the sum of N100,000 to each rescued returnee who are the State indigenes from South Africa.

This was revealed by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission via her official Twitter handle.

She added that the returnees were encourgaed to start a small scale business with the money.

“Update :Gov Okowa of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has presented a cheque of 100k each to all returnees from Delta State ( including those from South Africa last year).

“They are encouraged to start a small business and learn a skill in any of the skill centers in the state”,she wrote.