UPU Leader, Moses Taiga Appeals To Departed Oil Giants To Return To Urhobo Land

LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) President General (Worldwide) Olorogun Moses Taiga has appealed to all the oil giants which include Shell, Chevron, Seplats, Agip and others who departed Urhoboland to other parts of the country to return their headquarters back to Urhoboland.

Otega who made the appeal while speaking to journalists at his country home in Ikoyi, Lagos said the oil companies that moved their operational bases from Urhoboland to other parts of the country should return to Urhoboland for there to be development in the land.

“We want companies like Shell, Chevron to expand their activities to improve Urhobo land. We call on Seplat, Heritage to come in too. Urhobo land at one time had the largest land oil facilities in the whole country. We want development from them. If the companies return, there will employment and development in Urhoboland,” he disclosed.

The UPU President-General (Worldwide) promised that UPU shall continue to work with the Federal and Delta state governments to ensure that Urhobo receive the economic impact of government policies.

According to him, “Whilst, we as socio-cultural institution will remain non-partisan, we will seek to cooperate and work with each government and the institutions of states and federal government of the day to ensure that Urhobo nation gets its fair share of the resources and opportunities.

He lamented that Governors in the Niger Delta region are not doing enough to develop their states, adding that they have always called on them to impact their presence in governance.

“ On our governors, I can tell you that a lot of my colleagues, leaders, neighbours and equivalent bodies like the UPU have cried out loud that our governors are not doing enough for our people. They are not doing enough to improve their states. And we have always called on them to impact their presence in governance,” the Urhobo leader stated.

The Adjerese of Urhoboland explained that Urhobo as the fourth largest nation in Nigeria demands equity and fairness for its people, stressing that the Federal roads, particularly the East-West Road, which has remained uncompleted for over 20 years should be completed.

“The Ughelli / Asaba road, Benin-Sapele-Warri road, among others, needs completion. These roads are in a state of deterioration, which has led to needless loss of lives, property, as well as productive man-hours.

“Also, our port facilities have been underutilized. The Sapele port that was given to the Navy in 1983 is currently underutilized and should be restored back as a full operating port. Similarly, Warri port should be reformed for effective utilization.

“We generate gas from the Utorogu plant, which is perhaps the largest gas plant in Nigeria. Yet, electricity in our area is comatose. This needs to be addressed. UPU wants Urhobo to get its share of the nation’s resources and opportunities.

“We were in the process of submitting the paper on Urhobo position to Senator- Omo-Agege-led Constitution Review Committee before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we shall do so subsequently.

“We want solution to the herdsmen menace in our community so that our women can go to their farms without fear of being raped or killed. We are against the ceding of our land to these people for grazing purposes,” he stated.