Suspected Cultists Kill Delta Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku Graduate

LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A Mass Communication graduate of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku was shot dead by suspected cultists on Thursday, August 13.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Oboh, was watching a match at a bar at Umuagu Quarters in Asaba, the state capital, when the gunmen stormed the place, went directly to where he was seated and shot him dead at close range.

“Oboh only came to watch a football match in the bar and he was drinking around 10:00pm when three gunmen came into bar and shot him four times and dragged his lifeless body outside the place.

The gunmen put off the generator set and told everyone to remain calm that they came for Oboh alone,” an eyewitness said

In a related development, a middle-aged man was said to have been shot dead in what looked like a reprisal on Isieke Quarters in the early hours of Friday August 14 in Asaba.

Confirming both incidents, the spokesperson for the police in Delta, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the command was already investigating both killings and would apprehend the culprits as soon as possible.