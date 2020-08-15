Pregnant Jehovah’s Witness Patient Dies Over Alleged Refusal Of Blood Transfusion

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Fairview Hospital in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has explained how a pregnant patient who is a Jehovah’s Witnesses died in their facility.

Fairview Hospital made the explanation in a statement signed by its Admin Manager, Mrs.K. Osharechiren.

Reacting to media reports, the hospital said the pregnant patient was admitted in their facility at 3:30 am on 13/8/2020 in acute distress.

According to the hospital, “Patient had severe hypertension and was known to have other comorbidities requiring medications that made her prone to vascular thromboembolism.

“Indeed at surgery, she was found to have an ischaemic and gangrenous uterus with a massive intra-abdominal bleed. The fetus was dead.

“Being Jehovah’s Witnesses all efforts to persuade her husband and family members to accept blood transfusion that could have saved her life, failed.

“The patient lapsed into irreversible shock and was declared dead 10 hours post-surgery. Our heart goes out to the family of the bereaved.”

