Okowa, Omo-Agege, UPU, Others Pay Tributes Departed Urhobo Leader, Obadah

Maj. Gen. Obadah, a former Federal Minister of Works, was laid to rest on Friday at Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.The funeral witnessed a total violation of COVID-19 social distancing protocol as people from all walks of life thronged the venue amid heavy security presence.Commercial motorcycles and tricycles operators were disallowed from plying the roads just as residents and visitors alike had to trek long distances to access the venue, while markets and commercial shops were shut.Senator Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the Senate, described the late Maj. Gen. Obadah as a man with an impeccable character who represented the Urhobo people adequately during his military career.“He was a man of his words. He was a disciplinarian as well and he didn’t play with his customs and tradition.“He was a shining example for us as a people to be proud of. We will miss him greatly,” he enthused.Governor Okowa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief David Edevbie, also paid glowing tributes to the late Maj.Gen. Obadah, describing as a “gentleman” that loved his people with passion.“Maj. Gen. Obadah has integrity. He was a very strong-willed and disciplined individual. He was very honest.“This is what we the younger people should emulate. As a nation, the Urhobo people have lost a great man,” he lamented.The Urhobo apex socio-cultural group, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), represented by President, Nigeria Institute of Shipping (NIS), Capt. Anthony Onoharigho (retd) and the Agbarho Urhobo Improvement Union led by Chief Igho Monday Odivwri also separately paid tributes to the late Maj. Gen. Obadah.Dignitaries at the funeral included House of Representatives members, representing Ughelli South/Ughelli North and Udu Federal Constituency and Warri Federal Constituency, Rev Ejiro Waive, and Chief Thomas Ereyitomi and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.Others were former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia and Maj. en. J. O. Orifo who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and former State Military Administrator, Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya, among others.Tribune