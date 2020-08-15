Former Chief Of Air Staff, Obada Laid To Rest Amidst Tears, Eulogies

Share This

























LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Remains of the former Chief of Air Staff, COAS, General Orho Esio Obada (rtd), were Friday laid to rest in his country home, Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State amidst tears and tributes from prominent Nigerians.

The burial ceremony which was held at St Endas College, attracted prominent Nigerians from across the country, including the Chief of Army Staff and other top Military officers who described the late Maj. Gen Orho Obada (retd) as an officer and a gentleman who dedicated his life to the service of his country in various capacities.

In his tribute, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, said the Urhobos and the entire people of Delta State have indeed lost a true patriot who will be remembered for his selfless service.

Governor Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief David Edevbie, said: “The passing on of this legendary, a true patriotic Delta is very painful considering the fact that his ever wise counsel will still have been needed to chart a peaceful course for his community and the sustainable development of Delta State.”

Earlier in a brief lying in state ceremony at the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU cultural centre, Uvwiamughe-Agbarho in Ughelli North local government area, UPU President-General, Olorogun Moses Taiga in his tribute, described the late general as a priceless asset to the Urhobo nation and a patriotic courageous Urhobo leader.

Taiga in his tribute read by the UPU secretary-general, Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe, said: “Obada until his transition, was Chairman, Board of Trustees and chairman, security committee of the UPU who stood and worked tirelessly for the peace, growth, development and unity of the Urhobo nation, and the country at large.

“He was unpretentious about his love for his Urhobo heritage and his selfless contributions to Urhobo causes were immeasurable.”

The late Obada who was an aide camp to the first Nigerian President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, also served as a member of the Supreme Military Council, President, Special Military Tribunal, Lagos and Federal Commissioner of Works and passed on to glory on June 14 at the age of 81.

He was buried in a private ceremony at his Agbarho residence in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Other dignitaries present at the event include Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon Francis Waive, member representing Udu, Ughelli North and Ughelli South constituency; Hon Efe Afe, member representing Okpe constituency; representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Burutai and a host of others.

Vanguard