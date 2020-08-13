Delta: Protesting Ndokwa Indigenes Barricades Federal Road Over Neglect

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Okpai community in Ndokwa west local government area of Delta State, have taken to the street in protest to register their grievances over alleged neglect by the federal government.

The protesters comprising youths, women, men, boys and girls said the alleged injustice melted out on them was enough.

To support the provision of power supply in Nigeria, the Independent Power Plant (IPP) Okpai Phase II project has been initiated by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), to increase the plants existing power generating capacity of 480 MW by a further 450 MW to provide a total 930 MW output into the Nigerian power supply grid.

The additional power generation is provided by means of a combined cycle gas turbine plant with two gas turbine generators and one steam turbine generator located 60 km south west from Onitsha in Delta State, close to the River Niger.

Julius Berger’s scope covers piling and civil works for the power plant expansion, on a traditional basis with design responsibility by Contractor.

The civil works are diverse and involve earthworks, CFA piles, instu and pre-cast concrete foundation in various sizes, duct banks, pits and roads ranging from 0.50 m3 to over 800 m3 structures.

In addition, Julius Berger has been engaged for the execution for the extension to the main control building and a new fire brigade station on a design and build basis.

Furthermore, Julius Berger provided the required logistics solutions, by handling the clearing, marine transport and land transport of the Plant’s Gas Turbine, yet the people don’t have power supply.

In one of the blacards, the people said: “Ndokwa Nation need light”

