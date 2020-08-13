Delta Govt Finally Extends Curfew Time, Approves Resumption Of Normal Trading Activities

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-After delaying for a while, the Delta State Government has announced adjustment curfew time earlier imposed in the State due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the earlier period of 7:00pm to 6:00am to a new period of 10:00pm to 5:30am.

Furthermore, Government has approved the resumption of normal trading activities in all markets across the twenty five Local Government Areas of the State.

In a statement signed by Chiedu Ebie, the State Government however stated that Cinemas, Bars in Hotels and Beer Parlours remain closed while restaurants and eateries are to continue to serve their customers on take away basis, even as government would not hesitate to shut them down if they are observed to be in breach of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The State Government urges Deltans and residents to continue to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 Protocols and Guidelines which include wearing of facemask, maintaining physical and social distancing as well as regular washing of hands in order to curtail the spread of the Virus.