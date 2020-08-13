Residents Flee As Gas Explosion Scare Rocks Ughelli Community

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents living around Pius Labo street and its environs in Oteri, Ughelli, Delta State fled their homes around 7am yesterday following a huge leakage of gas from a gas plant (name withheld) around their neighborhood.

The gas plant is situated along Oteri expressway, is about 50 metre away from residential area, spill its content polluting the entire neighbourhood atmosphere with gas ,causing scare and some residents had to fled their homes.

Information from an anonymous source said, the leakage was due to fault pipe carrying gas to the tank.

The section of the Oteri-Ovwo road about metre to and fro was cordon off and all incoming vehicles were were asked to take alternative route to avoid fire disaster.

Also, it was gathered that, in a swift response, fire fighters from Ughelli division were also ground to ensure that all safety measures were taken while experts battle to stop the leakage.

Efforts by Daily Independent to talk to the top management of the proved abortive at the time of filling this report.

Daily Independent