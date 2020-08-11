Gen. Obada’s Death Is A Rude Shock To Me-Urhobo Leader, Chief Johnson Barovbe

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Urhobo Leader and Member Of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Board of Trustee, Chief Johnson Barovbe has described the demise of General Esio Orho Obada as a rude shock to him.Chief Barovbe who made the statement in a tribute titled, “Gen. Esio Orho Obada: A Life Of Service” made available to Urhobotoday.com said the death of Obada came to him as a rude shock because just last December, the new board of Urhobo apex body, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), was inaugurated of which Obada was made the chairman and he, Barovbe a member.“I was looking forward to our board working with the UPU executive to provide the much needed visionary leadership for our Urhobo Nation, but alas, I got the sad news of your death on Saturday, June 13, 2020.“While the Urhobo Nation, Delta State and indeed Nigeria will terribly miss you and your stabilising role, we take solace in your exemplary life of service to Nigerian Nation, Urhobo Nation and humanity.“ At a young age of 20, you joined the Nigerian Army and rose through the ranks – holding very important and strategic positions – to the position of Major-General, before retiring in 1977.“You were retired, but certainly not tired. You continued your service to your Agbarho Community, Urhobo Land and Nigeria. You rose to become the Chairman of the UPU Board of Trustees, among other positions you held in post-retirement.“Many of the students you offered scholarship to are today proud graduates. You were a General in all respects; a gentleman and a bridge builder per excellence. Rest on General. Akpokedefa,” Chief Barovbe stated.