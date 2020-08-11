Suspected Armed Robber, Cultist Meet Their Waterloo In Warri

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected armed robber and one suspected street cultist were killed in Warri yesterday.

The suspected armed robber was gunned down by the police at Edjemudarho Street off Okumagba Avenue.

He was believed to be a member of a gang of armed robbers operating in commercial tricycle (keke), otherwise known as Awala boys terrorizing Warri and environs.

A former youth executive member of Okere Urhobo Development Movement who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that a live cartridge, one expended cartridge and a single barrel gun were found in possession of the dead robber whose remains were taken to the nearby Police B Divisional Headquarters.

In another development, a suspected street cultist was assassinated at Akara Junction, Iyara, Warri by suspected members of a rival group.

Both incidents occurred in the afternoon and early evening respectively in the same day.

Efforts by our correspondent to confirm the incidents from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Headquarters, Asaba through test messages proved abortive at as the time of filling this report.